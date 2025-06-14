DT
PT
Chief Executive of London Gatwick express condolences after Air India crash near Ahmedabad

Chief Executive of London Gatwick express condolences after Air India crash near Ahmedabad

ANI
Updated At : 07:40 AM Jun 14, 2025 IST
London [UK], June 14 (ANI): Stewart Wingate, Chief Executive of London Gatwick Airport, has expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in the Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad.

In a statement posted by London Gatwick on X, Wingate said the airport was in touch with Air India and providing support.

"We are very saddened to hear about the accident involving Air India flight AI171, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those on board. We can confirm flight AI171 that was involved in an accident shortly after departure from Ahmedabad Airport on 12 June was due to land at London Gatwick. London Gatwick is liaising closely with Air India and a reception centre for relatives of those on board is available with information and support," the statement added.

According to the statement, "The Boeing 787-8 aircraft had 242 passengers and crew members on board. British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000. Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number +91806 2779 200 to provide more information. Further updates will be issued in due course."

The crash occurred shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft, which was heading to London Gatwick, went down in the Meghaninagar area.

A total of 241 people were killed in the crash. Air India said the passengers included 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals.

Meanwhile, the British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and conveyed her condolences over the incident. She said the UK and India are working closely to gather more information and stand ready to assist the families of British nationals who were affected.

In a post on X, Cameron wrote, "I met with Prime Minister @narendramodi this morning. We shared condolences in the face of this tragic accident, and I offered my thanks for the work of tireless first responders here in Ahmedabad. The UK and India are working together to establish the facts. We stand ready to support the families and friends of affected British Nationals - please consult our Travel Advice for updates and contact us on the 24/7 consular helpline."

Authorities from both countries are expected to provide more information as investigations continue.(ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

