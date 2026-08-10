Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Swaminathan embarks on four-day official visit to Mauritius aimed at strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Krishna Swaminathan is set to visit the island nation of Mauritius on a four-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation and deepening defence ties with the key Indian Ocean partner.

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According to an official release, the visit, from August 10 to August 13 to is aimed at further consolidating the close and enduring maritime partnership between India and Mauritius, with Admiral Swaminathan scheduled to interact with senior leadership of the Mauritian government and discuss issues of mutual interest.

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The discussions are expected to focus on maritime security, defence cooperation, capacity building and military collaboration.

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The visit comes as India continues to emphasize strengthening maritime partnerships in the Indian Ocean Region, particularly through greater operational coordination, capacity building and cooperation with regional countries.

The Indian Navy's engagement with Mauritius includes regular training exchanges and operational interactions with the National Coast Guard of Mauritius, including joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance. The two sides also cooperate through port visits and hydrographic surveys.

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The partnership also extends to multilateral and regional maritime initiatives. Mauritius has regularly participated in Indian Navy-led engagements such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), MILAN, the International Fleet Review, Goa Maritime Conclave, IOS SAGAR and Exercise AIKEYME.

These engagements reflect the shared commitment of India and Mauritius to maritime security, regional cooperation and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

The visit by Admiral Swaminathan, following his assumption of charge as Chief of the Naval Staff, also underscores the importance India attaches to its relationship with Mauritius.

"India and Mauritius share a close and enduring maritime partnership," the release read, highlighting cooperation built around mutual respect, trust and a shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability.

India also hails its relation with Mauritania as part of New Delhi's MAHASAGAR vision -- Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions -- which seeks to promote security, growth and cooperation among countries across the Indian Ocean and wider region. (ANI)

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