Home / World / Child rape victim dies in Bangladesh; police bans protests

Child rape victim dies in Bangladesh; police bans protests

Police in Bangladesh on Thursday have indefinitely banned protests at key locations in the capital Dhaka amid the women's movement as the child rape victim dies.
ANI
Updated At : 03:01 PM Mar 13, 2025 IST
Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 13 (ANI): Police in Bangladesh on Thursday have indefinitely banned protests at key locations in the capital Dhaka amid the growing movement on women's security began after the rape of an 8 year olf child was reported.

"In the interest of maintaining public order, any kind of meeting, rallies, mass gathering, processions, etc., are prohibited in the Bangladesh Secretariate and the Honourable Chief Advisor's residence in Jamuna and surrounding areas (Hotel Intercontinental intersection, Shahbagh intersection, Kakrail intersection, Minto Road ) from today, Thursday, March 13, 2025, until further orders, pursuant to the powers conferred under section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance", Dhaka Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Bangladesh has been protesting against rape, violence against women since an eight-year-old girl was raped on March 8. the rape victim died on Thursday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that the child who was abused in Magura breathed her last today, March 13, 2025, at 01:00 PM at the Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka", Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"The child had three cardiac arrests this morning, two of which were stabilized, but the third time her heart rate did not return. It is worth noting that the child was admitted to Dhaka CHM in Critical condition on March 8", the statement said.

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus expressed deep grief over the child's death and ordered that the accused be brought to justice quickly.

Meanwhile, the largest minority group in Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council issued a press release, stating that 92 incidents of violence targeting minorities and indigenous peoples occurred in the first two months of this year, January and February.

The minority group reported that out of the 92 violent incidents, there were 11 murders, three rapes, 25 attacks on temples, one incident of religious insult, 6 attacks on indigenous people, 38 attacks, vandalism, and looting of homes and businesses, two dismissals from jobs, and 6 other attacks.

It is worth noting that in the five months from August 4 to December 31 of last year, there were 2,184 attacks targeting minorities, the group said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

