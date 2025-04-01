Chile President Gabriel Boric discusses expanding ties with India

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): President Gabriel Boric of Chile, during his visit to India, emphasised the growing potential for expanding bilateral relations between the two nations. In a joint press meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, Boric highlighted the opportunities for enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, and the shared commitment to addressing global challenges like climate change and sustainability.

Reflecting on the ongoing and growing relationship between India and Chile, he said, "I would like to thank the Prime Minister for giving this invitation to me last November, during the G20 in Rio de Janeiro where we were invited, it was a useful nature of our participation. We are thankful for the relations that we share with India and the potential of the possibilities that we have not yet explored."

President Boric further emphasised the significance of his visit as an effort to consolidate the seven-decade-long relationship between the two nations, stating, "Today, we have come to consolidate the seven decades of our relation with India which are based on the earlier visits with Chile. I have the honour of being the third president to visit India after 16 years."

Advertisement

He highlighted the importance of India's growing role in the global arena and acknowledged that India has now become Chile's seventh-largest trading partner, a position that invites further collaboration. He remarked, "India has converted to the seventh position of our partner, which invites us to boost our relations."

During the meeting, President Boric and Prime Minister Modi discussed several areas of cooperation, particularly in the fields of commercial relations, investment, and the critical minerals industry. Boric noted the significance of minerals like lithium and copper in the global economic and environmental landscape, highlighting their role in tackling climate change.

Advertisement

He explained, "In our meetings, we have spoken about our commercial relations, the possibility of investment, the importance of critical minerals in Chile that is converting into a relevant topic, and to also face the global climate change, marking the present as our way forward, and the future of this planet towards sustainability."

President Boric also emphasised the shared commitment to technological development and innovation between the two nations. He remarked, "To talk about health, we want to consolidate Chile as a trustable partner of sustainable technology and innovation, where we have a lot of potential to develop with India."

Boric emphasised the vast opportunities that lie ahead in strengthening the bilateral relationship between Chile and India. At the press meet, he acknowledged the importance of enhancing cooperation in various sectors, with a focus on sustainable technology and innovation.

He said, "Without any doubt, there are many opportunities to boost our bilateral relations. We want to consolidate Chile as a valued partner in sustainable technology and innovation, where we have a lot of linkages and potential with India." Boric also pointed out the exciting developments in the audio-visual sector, noting, "We are working together to bring India's important audio-visual industry to our country, which we are going to represent with the 'Shoot in Chile' program. What India has done with its presence of Bollywood is tremendously important."

Reflecting on Chile's global reputation, he noted, "Chile has the virtue of being a serious and respected country at an international level, and at the basis of this prestige, we try to find better investments, and the years of democracy for Chile, whether it has been the earlier presidents who have been there, have added to the democracy."

In conclusion, President Boric spoke of the many opportunities available to deepen bilateral relations, stressing that the focus is not only on economic ties but also on the cultural and spiritual connections between the two nations.

"It is not just the commercial part, but rather the cultural aspect as well - we have spoken about spirituality, about how this world requires more than money - but as a civilisation which has such a long continuity like India can be of great utility for all of us," he said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)