Chilling video: Man falls to death on China mountain after untying safety rope to take photos

A 31-year-old hiker tragically fell to his death while attempting to scale Mount Nama in China’s Sichuan Province after reportedly untying his safety rope to take photographs near the summit.

The hiker, identified as Hong, was part of a group trekking up the 5,588-metre (18,332-foot) peak on September 25.

According to a report by Channel News Asia, eyewitnesses said Hong detached his safety line and was not using an ice axe at the time of the incident.

A widely circulated video shows Hong standing on a snow-covered slope near the summit, apparently trying to adjust his footing without being secured.

He appeared to trip—reportedly over his crampons—before sliding uncontrollably down the slope. He fell an estimated 100 to 200 metres (328 to 656 feet), vanishing from view as shocked fellow hikers looked on.

Chinese media outlet Red Star News reported that Hong was on his first climb of Mount Nama and had not obtained the necessary permits for the ascent. Officials from the Kangding Municipal Education and Sports Bureau confirmed that the group did not file any formal climbing plan with local authorities.

Rescue teams were quickly dispatched after the fall, but Hong did not survive the accident. An investigation is currently underway.

Mount Nama, also known as Nama Peak, is located in the Gongga Mountain Range in the eastern Tibetan Plateau.

The ascent is known for its steep, icy slopes and unpredictable weather, requiring climbers to be well-equipped and properly acclimatised.

The trek to the mountain’s base camp spans approximately 15 km, with the final push to the summit being highly technical. Most climbers set up camp at around 4,800 metres before attempting the peak. Essential climbing equipment includes crampons, helmets, ropes and ice axes.