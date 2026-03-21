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Home / World / China accused of exploiting UN system for strategic expansion

China accused of exploiting UN system for strategic expansion

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ANI
Updated At : 06:10 PM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], March 21 (ANI): A new investigation by the US' Select Committee on China has alleged that China is systematically exploiting its position within the United Nations to advance its global ambitions and undermine American interests. The report, titled Inside China's Strategy to Reshape the United Nations, outlines coordinated efforts by Beijing to expand its authoritarian influence across international institutions.

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According to the Select Committee on China, Beijing is leveraging a combination of financial contributions, strategic appointments, and peacekeeping deployments to reshape the functioning of the UN in its favour. The investigation claims that China is "manipulating the United Nations for its own strategic goals" by placing its personnel in key positions and funding initiatives designed to counter the United States.

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Chairman John Moolenaar stated that the findings expose how China is "exploiting the UN" by installing loyal officials in influential roles and using institutional mechanisms to secure its geopolitical interests. The Select Committee on China further asserts that such actions are part of a broader strategy to weaken democratic influence within multilateral platforms.

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The investigation also highlights how China's growing financial contributions to the UN system enable it to shape decision-making processes, including the deployment of peacekeeping missions. According to the Select Committee on China, these deployments are not merely humanitarian but serve dual purposes, providing operational experience to the People's Liberation Army while protecting Chinese business investments in sensitive regions.

Additionally, the Select Committee on China report raises concerns over the use of Government-Organised Non-Governmental Organisations, or GONGOs, which it identifies as instruments of the Chinese Communist Party's United Front strategy. These entities, the Select Committee on China notes, are used to influence policy discussions, gather intelligence, and expand Beijing's reach within international forums. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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