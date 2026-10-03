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Home / World / China accused of new form of transnational repression in Taiwan

China accused of new form of transnational repression in Taiwan

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ANI
Updated At : 05:37 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], October 3 (ANI) Taiwan has accused China of potentially using a new form of transnational repression after unidentified individuals allegedly impersonated a Taiwanese distributor of a documentary critical of China and used his identity to issue threats, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

According to Focus Taiwan, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said that people posing as documentary distributor Kuan Chien-chung had contacted and threatened individuals and organisations on at least three occasions. Kuan, who heads Lion Movies Culture Co., had distributed the documentary State Organs in Taiwan in 2024.

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MAC deputy head and spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh said the incidents appeared to go beyond ordinary impersonation because of their repeated and apparently coordinated nature.

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He said the authorities were provisionally treating the matter as possible Chinese transnational repression, while stressing that the identities of those responsible had not yet been established and the investigation remains ongoing. MAC will work with Taiwan’s National Police Agency and Ministry of Justice on the case.

The alleged campaign dates back to November 2025, when someone reportedly used Kuan’s phone number to threaten a lawyer and demand money. Police subsequently questioned Kuan over the incident. A similar episode reportedly targeted Taiwan’s Kuma Academy, a civil defence organisation, the following month.

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On September 29, another individual allegedly used Kuan’s identity and phone number to threaten the Taiwan Falun Dafa Association. With assistance from MAC, Kuan reported the latest incident to police. The controversy follows earlier threats surrounding screenings of State Organs, a Canadian documentary examining allegations of forced organ harvesting in China involving Falun Gong practitioners, as highlighted by Focus Taiwan.

In late 2024, cinemas and organisations involved in screening the film in Taiwan reportedly received dozens of threats, including bomb threats. Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau traced threatening emails to overseas IP addresses and found that VPNs had been used, as reported by Focus Taiwan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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