China accused of pushing 'revisionist' history of World War II: Source

Taipei [Taiwan], May 10 (ANI): China is attempting to reshape global perceptions of World War II, presenting itself as one of the victorious nations and promoting a narrative that justifies its current regional ambitions, a source familiar with foreign affairs said on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity, Taipei Times reported.

According to the source, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is actively promoting a "revisionist" view of history, which seeks to portray China as a central figure in the Allied victory over Japan while downplaying the role of other nations.

The source explained that Beijing is framing its commemorative events as a celebration of its resistance against Japan and its fight against fascism. As part of this narrative, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to commemorate the anniversary of World War II's end alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The CCP has also intensified its messaging since last year, emphasising that China should be recognised not only as a victor in World War II but also as a custodian of the post-war global order, reported Taipei Times.

"Starting last year, China has been stepping up its efforts to spread the revisionist message that it was one of the victorious nations in World War II and that it should also shoulder the responsibility of maintaining the post-war world order," the source said.

This portrayal, the source added, is being used to reinforce China's geopolitical ambitions, including its claims over Taiwan. Beijing is arguing that Taiwan was returned to China at the end of World War II, a claim disputed by Taipei.

The source also warned that the CCP is seeking to involve Taiwanese politicians and groups in its anniversary celebrations, a move aimed at bolstering its version of history. This campaign is expected to continue until the conclusion of a military parade in Beijing on September 3, which will mark China's commemoration of its victory over Japan, Taipei Times reported.

The source pointed out that Taiwan's President William Lai, during his speech commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, highlighted that "the invaders always lose, and victory is assured by standing together." The speech underscored the importance of recognising historical truths and maintaining international unity against authoritarian threats. (ANI)

