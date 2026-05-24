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Home / World / China accused of targeting Taiwanese religious followers amid fresh detentions

China accused of targeting Taiwanese religious followers amid fresh detentions

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ANI
Updated At : 06:19 PM May 24, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], May 24 (ANI): China is facing renewed criticism after three Taiwanese followers of the religious movement I-Kuan Tao were reportedly detained in separate incidents earlier this month, according to Taiwan's semi-official cross-strait agency.

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The detentions took place in China's Fujian and Guangdong provinces, raising concerns in Taiwan over Beijing's treatment of religious groups and Taiwanese travellers, as reported by The Taipei Times.

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According to The Taipei Times, Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) Secretary-General Luo Wen-jia said the individuals were initially prevented from leaving the country before later being taken into custody under unclear circumstances. Luo did not confirm how long the detainees had been held or whether they remained in Chinese custody.

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The SEF revealed that since 2019, at least 19 Taiwanese citizens linked to 17 separate cases have been detained in China over religious-related matters. Among those cases, 14 individuals were associated with I-Kuan Tao, while others belonged to Christian organisations and the Unification Church. Taiwanese authorities and civil society organisations have repeatedly warned followers of I-Kuan Tao against visiting China due to growing security concerns.

Luo also pointed to China's recently enacted Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, passed in March, suggesting that the legislation could further heighten risks for Taiwanese citizens travelling to the mainland, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

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The SEF additionally criticised Chinese authorities for failing to inform Taiwan about the latest detentions. Formal communication channels between Taiwan's SEF and China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits have remained suspended for the past decade. The Straits Exchange Foundation functions as Taiwan's primary semi-official institution for managing cross-strait exchanges and assisting Taiwanese citizens in China, as reported by The Taipei Times.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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