icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / China accused of twisting UN resolution as US pushes for Taiwan's meaningful participation in global institutions

China accused of twisting UN resolution as US pushes for Taiwan's meaningful participation in global institutions

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:15 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], March 22 (ANI): In a strong rebuke to China, the United States has reiterated its support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in global institutions, while accusing China of deliberately misinterpreting a key UN resolution to sideline Taiwan diplomatically. The remarks highlight growing tensions over Taiwan's international space, as reported by The Taipei Times.

Advertisement

Speaking at a congressional oversight hearing on reforms and accountability at the United Nations, US Representative Mike Waltz emphasised that backing Taiwan's engagement in international organisations remains a core US priority, according to The Taipei Times.

Advertisement

Waltz underscored that Taiwan's strengths in technology, healthcare, and supply chains make it an indispensable global contributor. Waltz also criticised Beijing's interpretation of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, arguing that China has distorted the resolution to justify isolating Taiwan. He clarified that the resolution only addressed China's seat at the UN and did not determine Taiwan's sovereignty or restrict its participation in international bodies.

Advertisement

During the same hearing, US lawmaker John Moolenaar raised concerns about China's expanding influence within the UN system. He alleged that the People's Republic of China is leveraging financial contributions and strategic appointments to shape the organisation's direction, a development he warned could undermine institutional integrity.

Taiwan welcomed the US stance, with the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressing gratitude for Washington's continued backing. Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung stated that such support reaffirms Taiwan's role as a responsible and capable democratic partner, as cited by The Taipei Times.

Advertisement

Lin stated that excluding Taiwan through political manipulation harms global cooperation. He further argued that Taiwan's expertise in public health, disease prevention, and digital innovation could significantly benefit the international community if given proper access. Lin also urged democratic nations to push back against China's attempts to frame Taiwan as an internal issue and misuse UN mechanisms for strategic leverage, The Taipei Times reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts