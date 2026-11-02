DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / China accused of undermining Taiwan’s status ahead of APEC summit

China accused of undermining Taiwan’s status ahead of APEC summit

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:42 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], November 2 (ANI) Taiwan has strongly protested against what it described as China's discriminatory treatment over arrangements for its participation in the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, accusing Beijing of attempting to undermine its standing as an equal member of the regional organisation, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, China reportedly sent Taiwan a communication that fell short of a formal invitation. An official familiar with the matter said Beijing had also avoided using the designation "Chinese Taipei", under which Taiwan participates in APEC, departing from established diplomatic protocol.

Advertisement

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government had immediately lodged a strong protest with Beijing, stressing that it would defend its rights and status as a full and equal APEC member. The ministry added that preparations for Taiwan's participation were continuing in accordance with previous practices and that further information would be released when appropriate.

Advertisement

Taiwan traditionally participates in APEC under the name Chinese Taipei and sends a presidentially appointed representative to the annual leaders' meeting.

Officials maintained that Beijing must follow established procedures and conventions, similar to those observed during last year's summit in South Korea. During the 2001 APEC summit, Beijing sent an unsigned fax notification and refused to accept Taiwan's representative, former vice president Li Yuan-tsu, prompting Taipei to boycott the gathering, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

Advertisement

However, during the 2014 summit under then-president Ma Ying-jeou, China arranged for a senior Taiwan Affairs Office official to personally deliver the invitation to Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council chief Wang Yu-chi in Taipei, as reported by The Taipei Times.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts