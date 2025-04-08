DT
PT
Home / World / China accuses US of economic bullying

China accuses US of economic bullying

China on Monday accused the US of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying with tariffs, while calling on representatives of American companies, including Tesla, to “take concrete actions” to resolve the issue. Putting “America First” over international rules harmed the stability...
Agencies
Bangkok, Updated At : 09:07 AM Apr 08, 2025 IST
China on Monday accused the US of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying with tariffs, while calling on representatives of American companies, including Tesla, to “take concrete actions” to resolve the issue.

Putting “America First” over international rules harmed the stability of global production and the supply chain and seriously impacted the world’s economic recovery, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters.

Last week, Trump put an additional 34 per cent tariff on Chinese goods as part of “Liberation Day”, on top of two rounds of 10 per cent tariffs already declared in February and March, which Trump said were due to Beijing’s role in the fentanyl crisis.

China and other governments retaliated quickly. China announced its own 34 per cent tariff rate on US goods, mirroring Trump’s tariff rate for China.

On Monday, Beijing struck a note of confidence even as markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai tumbled. The People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s official mouthpiece, had strong words. “The sky won’t fall,” it declared, even if the US tariffs have an impact.

“Faced with the indiscriminate punches of US taxes, we know what we are doing and we have tools at our disposal,” it added.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

