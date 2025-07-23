Beijing [China], July 23 (ANI): The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday appreciated India's resumption of tourist visas for Chinese citizens.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the move will facilitate cross-border travel, which is highly beneficial.

In a post on X, the Chinese MFA said, "We take note of India's resumption of tourist visas for Chinese citizens. This is a positive move. Easing cross-border travel is widely beneficial. China will maintain communication and consultation with India to further facilitate travel between the two countries."

India will resume issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens from July 24 this year, Reuters reported.

Tensions between the two countries escalated following a 2020 military clash along their disputed Himalayan border. In response, India imposed restrictions on Chinese investments, banned hundreds of popular Chinese apps and cut passenger routes. China suspended visas to Indian citizens and other foreigners around the same time due to the COVID-19 pandemic but lifted those restrictions in 2022, when it resumed issuing visas for students and business travellers, as per Reuters.

Tourist visas for Indian nationals remained restricted until March this year, when both countries agreed to resume direct air service.

Relations have gradually improved, with several high-level meetings taking place last year, including talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Russia, Reuters reported.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday that Beijing had noted the positive move.

"China is ready to maintain communication and consultation with India and constantly improve the level of personal exchanges between the two countries," he said.

India and China share a 3,800 km (2,400-mile) border that has been disputed since the 1950s. The two countries fought a brief but brutal border war in 1962 and negotiations to settle the dispute have made slow progress.

In July, India's foreign minister told his Chinese counterpart that both countries must resolve border friction, pull back troops and avoid "restrictive trade measures" to normalise their relationship, as per Reuters. (ANI)

