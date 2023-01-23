China assures aid to Sri Lanka for IMF bailout package

Colombo: China has given Sri Lanka the financing assurances required by the IMF to unlock a USD 2.9 billion bailout package for the country, days after India strongly backed the island nation's efforts to secure the loan from the global lender to recover from its worst-ever economic crisis. PTI
Health emergency for Yanomamis in Brazil
Brasilia: The Brazilian government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria as a consequence of illegal mining. Lula said on Saturday that the way the Yanomami are treated is inhumane. AP
Tea, samosa grow in popularity among UK youth
London: A survey found that youngsters in UK opt for samosas and granola bars as a tea accompaniment replacing the biscuits. According to a survey of 1,000 people by the United Kingdom Tea & Infusions Association, granola bars are the tea snack of choice for one in ten 18 to 29-year-olds. PTI
Dancers perform at Africa’s largest Buddhist temple Nan Hua in Bronkhorstspruit, South Africa. Reuters
