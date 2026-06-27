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Home / World / China backs Bangladesh’s BRICS bid, SCO push; says Teesta project not aimed at India

China backs Bangladesh’s BRICS bid, SCO push; says Teesta project not aimed at India

Dhaka reiterates its commitment to the 'One China' policy, while Beijing reaffirms support for Bangladesh’s sovereignty

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:07 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, on June 26, 2026. Reuters
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China has backed Bangladesh’s participation in BRICS and its application to become a partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), while reaffirming support for the Teesta river project and asserting that the cooperation is “not targeted at any third party” amid concerns in India.

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The announcements came in a joint communiqué issued after Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s five-day visit to China, during which he held talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

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The two sides agreed to elevate their Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership to a “China-Bangladesh community with a shared future in the new era”, strengthen defence ties and establish a strategic dialogue mechanism between their foreign ministers. They will also explore a “2+2” dialogue involving diplomatic and defence officials.

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China said it would support the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project by assisting in expediting feasibility studies and related work.

Responding to questions over India’s reported concerns about Chinese involvement in the river project, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing was ready to support what he described as a livelihood project for Bangladesh. “China-Bangladesh cooperation does not target any third party and should be free from third-party influence,” Guo said at a media briefing.

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The two countries also agreed to expand cooperation in trade, connectivity, green energy, water resources, disaster management and industrial development, including the modernisation of Mongla Port and development of the Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone in Chattogram.

Dhaka reiterated its commitment to the “One China” policy, while Beijing reaffirmed support for Bangladesh’s sovereignty and pledged to support the country’s greater role in multilateral institutions, including BRICS and the SCO.

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