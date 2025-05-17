DT
Home / World / China behind South Africa's latest move on Taiwan office: Taiwan Minister

China behind South Africa's latest move on Taiwan office: Taiwan Minister

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung has accused China of pressuring South Africa into downgrading Taiwan's representative office in Pretoria. Recent changes by the South African government include altering the office's designation, location, and domain name -- moves Taipei says it does not recognise.
ANI
Updated At : 05:31 PM May 17, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], May 17 (ANI): China is behind South Africa's latest move to downgrade the status of Taiwan's representative office in Pretoria, Taiwanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung said.

Making the statement on Friday, he pointed to the growing pressure from Beijing as a key influence in the decision, Taipei Times reported.

Lin accused South Africa of resorting to "little tricks" under Chinese pressure since last year, alleging that Pretoria has been systematically trying to alter the standing of Taiwan's office. The latest unilateral changes are part of a broader pattern, Lin said, aimed at diminishing Taiwan's international presence without direct diplomatic dialogue.

"Taiwan would not acknowledge the latest move by the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO)," he added, though he did not elaborate on the practical implications of non-recognition, reported Taipei Times.

Lin's remarks came after DIRCO quietly modified the designation and contact details of Taiwan's representative office on its official website. The listed address was changed from "Pretoria" to "Johannesburg," and the office was reclassified from "foreign representation in South Africa" to an "international organisation."

Additionally, the office's email domain was changed without consultation from the official Taiwanese government domain (@mofa.gov.tw) to a private South African telecom provider's domain (@telkomsa.net), further indicating a distancing move.

This is not the first such adjustment. DIRCO had already renamed the office in early March, changing its title from the "Taipei Liaison Office" to the "Taipei Commercial Office." South Africa's government has, since last year, tried to relocate the office from the administrative capital Pretoria to the commercial hub Johannesburg and redefine it as a "trade office." It had initially imposed an October deadline for the move, later extending it to March, Taipei Times reported.

Despite these changes, Lin confirmed that "the Taipei Liaison Office continues to operate normally in Pretoria." He added that Taiwan still seeks to engage with South Africa and hopes for future bilateral consultations to address the issue. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

