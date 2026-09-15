China businesses face new land charges ahead of farmland law

Beijing [China] September 15 (ANI): Businesses and property owners in parts of China are facing new charges and fines as local authorities carry out land-use audits ahead of a national farmland protection law that is scheduled to take effect next year, according to a report by The Epoch Times (TET).

Business owners interviewed by TET spoke on condition of anonymity, citing concerns about possible reprisals.

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In Shandong Province, authorities have been inspecting factories, rural residences and other properties constructed on land designated as farmland. According to several business owners cited by TET, officials are demanding payments for farmland reclamation as well as alleged land-use violations. Some of the business owners said the amounts being demanded can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars.

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The owners said they have received limited official documentation explaining the basis for the collections, while pressure to make the payments has increased. They alleged that authorities have threatened inspections and disruptions to utility services. According to TET, business owners said the additional charges are placing further financial pressure on small businesses that are already facing difficulties amid a weak economy.

The developments come as China prepares to implement its Farmland Protection and Quality Improvement Law from January 1, 2027. The legislation establishes a compensation mechanism for farmland that is used for nonagricultural construction.

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Under the upcoming law, developers who use farmland for nonagricultural construction will be required to pay farmland reclamation fees.

However, according to the TET report, local governments in several provinces have already introduced or adjusted farmland reclamation charges ahead of the national law coming into force.

In February, authorities in Jinan announced that they would double the farmland reclamation fee applicable to the legal occupation of ordinary farmland for nonagricultural construction.

For some businesses, however, the collections reportedly extend beyond farmland reclamation charges.

A factory owner in Shandong told TET that local authorities have been conducting land-use inspections of businesses and imposing two primary types of charges. One is a farmland reclamation fee determined by the classification of the land, while the other is a separate fine calculated according to the total area occupied by a factory.

According to the factory owner, the second charge is imposed regardless of whether the occupied land is classified as farmland.

“This fine is calculated based on the overall area occupied by your factory. Whether it is farmland or not does not matter. As long as you occupy it, you have to pay,” the owner told TET.

The factory owner said some businesses have been hesitant to dispute the charges because they fear possible consequences for refusing to pay. He claimed that some businesses have faced threats involving the cutting off of water or electricity, blocking access to their facilities, or the deployment of government-hired personnel to disrupt their operations.

For the factory owner, the issue is not limited to the immediate financial impact. He said many factories were established years ago under arrangements that had been accepted by local authorities at the time, but which no longer comply with current land-use requirements.

“What worries businesses is not just the current payment, but the lack of clear policy boundaries,” he said. He added that even receiving a receipt for the payment provides little certainty that businesses will not be subjected to further charges in the future.

The owner also said local officials appear to be more focused on collecting payments than explaining the legal basis for the charges. In his assessment, the collections are closely connected to deteriorating local government finances, as cited by The Epoch Times report. (ANI)

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