China calls for peace after US warns against aiding Russia

Kyiv, February 27

China said on Monday it sought dialogue and a peaceful solution for Ukraine despite US warnings that Beijing might be considering weapons supplies for its ally Russia’s invasion.

China’s Foreign Ministry said it had kept contact with all sides in the crisis including Kyiv and its position was clear. “The core is to call for peace and promote dialogue and promote a political solution to the crisis,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in a statement at a news briefing in Beijing.

Will come at real cost to beijing This war presents real complications for Beijing. It will have to decide whether it provides military aid to Russia. But, if it goes down that road, it will come at real costs to China. —Jake Sullivan, US National Security Adviser

“From our perspective, actually, this war presents real complications for Beijing. And Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance. But, if it goes down that road, it will come at real costs to China. And I think China’s leaders are weighing that as they make their decisions,” Sullivan told CNN.

Sullivan said that the US is “not just making direct threats. We’re just laying out both the stakes and the consequences, how things would unfold. And we are doing that clearly and specifically behind closed doors.” According to CNN, Sullivan’s comments come at a critical point in the Ukraine war. The US has intelligence that the Chinese government is considering providing Russia with drones and ammunition for use in the war, three sources familiar with the intelligence told CNN.

China, which declared a “no limits” alliance with Russia shortly before the invasion a year ago, has refused to condemn the onslaught and last week published a 12-point plan calling for a ceasefire and gradual de-escalation by both sides.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday the Chinese plan should be analysed in detail and account for the interests of all sides, but for now Moscow saw no signs suggesting a peaceful resolution was feasible. “We are paying a great deal of attention to the plan of our Chinese friends... This is a very long and intense process,” Peskov said.

Moscow’s forces are incurring high losses in trench warfare as they struggle to make further gains in eastern Ukraine while Kyiv eyes a counter-offensive with advanced Western weapons, including battle tanks, pledged over the coming months.

Casting the Ukraine war as a battle for Russia’s survival against a rapacious West, Russian President Vladimir Putin last week hailed “new frontiers” in ties with Beijing and indicated that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping would soon visit Moscow. — Agencies