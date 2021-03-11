China, climate dominate as Australia goes to polls

Canberra, May 20
Australians will go to the polls on Saturday following a six-week campaign that has focused on pandemic-fuelled inflation, climate change and fears of a Chinese military outpost being established less than 2,000 km off Australia's shore.
PM Scott Morrison's conservative coalition is seeking a rare fourth three-year term.
He began the campaign in April by urging voters to stick with a government that delivered one of the lowest Covid deaths in the world. — AP
