China confirms first Xi-Trump-Putin summit on November 19

Beijing [China], November 16 (ANI): Beijing on Monday confirmed that President Xi Jinping and his US and Russian counterparts, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, will meet in Shenzhen for their first trilateral summit on Thursday, November 19.

“On November 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a China-Russia-US heads of state meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen,” the Foreign Ministry announced in a brief statement.

Authorities provided no further details regarding the specific topics of the historic meeting, leaving the precise agenda for the high-level gathering in mainland China under wraps.

This diplomatic milestone coincides with broader regional engagements in the tech hub. Twelve leaders of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies, including President Xi, are set to participate in the APEC CEO Summit 2026, scheduled to run from November 17 to 18 in Guangdong Province, as announced on Sunday by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and reported by Xinhua.

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According to Xinhua, CCPIT Vice-Chairperson Li Qingshuang stated during a press briefing that leaders representing Australia, Canada, Chile, Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Russia, Thailand, Vietnam and host nation China will deliver remarks or participate in panel sessions.

Complementing this high-level political attendance, executives representing 115 Fortune Global 500 corporations will assemble for the summit. American enterprises constitute the largest delegation from jurisdictions outside mainland China, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of participating corporations, Li noted.

Delegations will also feature heads of major international bodies, alongside business association leaders from the US, Russia and Japan. Operating under the theme "To Prosper and Win the Future Together", the forum serves as a crucial bridge linking private-sector goals with state policymaking throughout APEC Economic Leaders' Week.

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Discussions will centre on strengthening supply chain resilience, streamlining regional commercial frameworks and expanding joint ventures across the digital and green economies. Ahead of these dialogues, the fourth APEC Business Advisory Council meeting commenced in Shenzhen on November 14 to synthesise private-sector policy recommendations for the upcoming leaders' summit. (ANI)

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