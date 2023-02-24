China considering sending arms to Russia: NATO chief

Brussels, February 23

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday the alliance had seen signs China was considering supplying arms to Russia and warned Beijing against taking any such step.

Russia’s invasion affront to our conscience: guterres UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “an affront to our collective conscience”

Russia’s actions violate UN Charter and challenges “ cornerstone principles and values of our multilateral system”, he said

Guterres said the one-year mark of Russia’s invasion stands as a “grim milestone – for the people of Ukraine”

The UN chief Guterres added that the war is also “fanning regional instability and fuelling global tensions and divisions

The announcement came days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China of consequences if it provided material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sending weapons will not bring peace, says beijing

“We haven’t seen any supplies of lethal aid from China to Russia, but we have seen signs that they are considering and may be planning for that,” Stoltenberg said.

“That’s the reason why the United States and other allies have been very clear, warning against that. And China should of course not support Russia’s illegal war,” he added.

China’s deputy UN Ambassador Dai Bing told the United Nations General Assembly that one year into the Ukraine war “brutal facts offer an ample proof that sending weapons will not bring peace and adding fuel to the fire will only exacerbate tensions”.

“Prolonging and expanding the conflict will only make ordinary people pay an even heftier price,” he said. “We stand ready to continue playing a constructive role in resolving the Ukraine crisis.

The West has been wary of China’s response, with some officials warning that a Russian victory would colour China’s actions towards Taiwan. — Reuters