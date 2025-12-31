China continues 'Justice Mission 2025' drills around Taiwan, showcases joint blockade capability

Beijing [China], December 31 (ANI): The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command continued its "Justice Mission 2025" military drills around Taiwan Island for a second consecutive day on December 30, involving naval, air and ground forces in what it described as a demonstration of joint operational and blockade capabilities.

Advertisement

According to details released by the PLA Eastern Theater Command, destroyers, frigates, fighters and bombers were deployed from early morning to conduct drills focused on identification, warning and expulsion, strikes on hostile vessels, fleet air defence and anti-submarine warfare in airspace and waters to the north and south of Taiwan.

Advertisement

During the exercises, H-6K bombers carried out simulated precision strikes against designated targets in Taiwan. The drills were aimed at testing the troops' ability to conduct joint operations and enforce a regional blockade.

Advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon, a flotilla from the PLA Southern Theater Command, led by an amphibious assault ship, coordinated with destroyers, frigates and drones from the Eastern Theater Command to conduct joint drills. These included rapid landing operations and the seizure of key ports in waters to the east of Taiwan.

On land, two troop units equipped with long-range Multiple Launch Rocket Systems conducted live-fire drills, covering waters to the north and south of Taiwan. The PLA Eastern Theater Command stated that all operations achieved their intended results.

Advertisement

Commenting on the drills, Zhang Chi, a professor at the PLA National Defense University, said Tuesday's exercises showed the PLA's ability to cut off energy and resource supply lines to the Taiwan authorities at any time. "The PLA can strike whenever it chooses to strike, and its firepower package can be delivered right to where the separatists are," he said, adding that such capabilities could undermine what he described as a separatist agenda.

A spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry said the drills were intended to deter separatist forces on the island, who Beijing accuses of seeking "Taiwan independence" by building up military capabilities through the purchase of US arms.

The spokesperson said the exercises were meant to drive home the consequences for what were described as "provocateurs, saboteurs of peace and warmongers" of "turning Taiwan into a powder keg".

China reiterated that the Taiwan question lies at the core of its core interests and said the drills reinforce a red line that must not be crossed. Beijing warned that attempts to arm what it calls secessionist forces as part of efforts to contain China would only bring conflict closer. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)