DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / China continues 'Justice Mission 2025' drills around Taiwan, showcases joint blockade capability

China continues 'Justice Mission 2025' drills around Taiwan, showcases joint blockade capability

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:55 AM Dec 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Beijing [China], December 31 (ANI): The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command continued its "Justice Mission 2025" military drills around Taiwan Island for a second consecutive day on December 30, involving naval, air and ground forces in what it described as a demonstration of joint operational and blockade capabilities.

Advertisement

According to details released by the PLA Eastern Theater Command, destroyers, frigates, fighters and bombers were deployed from early morning to conduct drills focused on identification, warning and expulsion, strikes on hostile vessels, fleet air defence and anti-submarine warfare in airspace and waters to the north and south of Taiwan.

Advertisement

During the exercises, H-6K bombers carried out simulated precision strikes against designated targets in Taiwan. The drills were aimed at testing the troops' ability to conduct joint operations and enforce a regional blockade.

Advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon, a flotilla from the PLA Southern Theater Command, led by an amphibious assault ship, coordinated with destroyers, frigates and drones from the Eastern Theater Command to conduct joint drills. These included rapid landing operations and the seizure of key ports in waters to the east of Taiwan.

On land, two troop units equipped with long-range Multiple Launch Rocket Systems conducted live-fire drills, covering waters to the north and south of Taiwan. The PLA Eastern Theater Command stated that all operations achieved their intended results.

Advertisement

Commenting on the drills, Zhang Chi, a professor at the PLA National Defense University, said Tuesday's exercises showed the PLA's ability to cut off energy and resource supply lines to the Taiwan authorities at any time. "The PLA can strike whenever it chooses to strike, and its firepower package can be delivered right to where the separatists are," he said, adding that such capabilities could undermine what he described as a separatist agenda.

A spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry said the drills were intended to deter separatist forces on the island, who Beijing accuses of seeking "Taiwan independence" by building up military capabilities through the purchase of US arms.

The spokesperson said the exercises were meant to drive home the consequences for what were described as "provocateurs, saboteurs of peace and warmongers" of "turning Taiwan into a powder keg".

China reiterated that the Taiwan question lies at the core of its core interests and said the drills reinforce a red line that must not be crossed. Beijing warned that attempts to arm what it calls secessionist forces as part of efforts to contain China would only bring conflict closer. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts