China criticises US' 34% tariff hike, calls it violation of WTO rules

Beijing [China], April 4 (ANI): In response to the US' decision to impose a 34 per cent tariff on imports from China, the country strongly criticised the move, calling it a violation of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and a threat to the multilateral trading system.

When asked about the US' order to impose tariffs on China in a press briefing, Guo Jiakun, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Thursday, "The US announced tariff hikes on imports from many countries, including China, under the pretext of reciprocity. This gravely violates WTO rules and undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system. China firmly rejects this and will do what is necessary to defend our legitimate rights and interests."

Guo emphasised that "trade and tariff wars have no winners" and urged the US to resolve its trade differences through consultation based on "equality, respect, and mutual benefit."

He added, "We have emphasised more than once that trade and tariff wars have no winners. Protectionism leads nowhere. We urge the US to stop doing the wrong thing and resolve trade differences with China and other countries through consultation with equality, respect and mutual benefit."

When asked whether China plans to negotiate with the US side ahead of the April 9 deadline, Guo highlighted the growing international opposition to the US's "unilateral bullying moves."

"Let me stress that the US's unilateral tariff hikes violate WTO rules, undermine the common interests of people of all countries, and do no help to solving its own problem. It is clear that more and more countries have come to stand against the US's tariff hikes and other unilateral bullying moves," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, China's commerce ministry had said that it would take "resolute counter-measures" against the "reciprocal tariffs" announced by United States President Donald Trump on all US trade partners.

"There is no winner in a trade war, and protectionism leads nowhere. China urges the US to immediately remove unilateral tariffs and resolve differences with trade partners through dialogue," a ministry spokesperson said as cited in the Chinese State-owned Global Times.

Amid worldwide criticism, Trump declared a national economic emergency and announced tariffs of at least 10 per cent across all countries, with rates even higher for 60 countries.

The tariff plan imposed high levies on many countries, including 26 per cent on India, 49 per cent on Cambodia, 46 per cent on Vietnam, 34 per cent on China, 24 per cent tariff on Japan, 20 per cent on the EU, US media reported, noting that more than 180 countries and regions will face tariffs. (ANI)

