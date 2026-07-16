China demolishes ancient Tibetan fortress, sparks concerns over cultural erasure

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Chinese authorities have reportedly demolished a centuries-old fortress in Tibet's eastern Gyalrong region, triggering widespread criticism from Tibetans in exile and raising concerns over the preservation of the region's cultural heritage.

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Videos widely shared on social media show heavy machinery tearing down the historic stone structure, which is believed to date back to the era of the Tibetan Empire, as reported by Phayul.

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According to Phayul, the footage began circulating online earlier this week, capturing a bulldozer dismantling the ancient fortress. The exact timing of the demolition remains uncertain due to the strict information controls imposed inside Tibet.

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However, online reports suggest the destruction occurred shortly after Beijing began enforcing its controversial "Ethnic Unity and Progress Law". The Gyalrong region is known for its remarkable collection of ancient stone fortresses, many of which have stood for centuries and are regarded as important symbols of Tibetan history and architecture.

These structures were built over a period of nearly 1,300 years, from the 6th to the 19th century. Some are believed to have originated during the Tibetan Empire, while others were constructed during the Manchu military campaigns. The oldest surviving towers are estimated to be around 1,200 years old.

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The demolition has drawn strong reactions from Tibetans on social media, many of whom described the destruction as an irreversible loss to Tibet's cultural legacy. Several users alleged that the move reflects a broader effort to weaken and erase Tibetan historical identity, as highlighted by Phayul.

A Tibetan social media user wrote on X that if the reports are accurate, Chinese authorities are not only attempting to assimilate Tibetan culture but are also destroying historical monuments linked to the Tibetan nation. He also questioned why ancient Gyalrong towers, reportedly recognised as national-level cultural heritage sites in China, are being demolished, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

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