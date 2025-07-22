China destroys over 300 Buddhist Stupas, sacred statues in Drakgo; Tibetans face crackdown and silence

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] July 22 (ANI): Chinese officials have destroyed more than 300 Buddhist stupas and a revered statue of a Guru in Drakgo (Ch: Luhuo) County within the Karze (Ganzi) Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture last month, according to a report from the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

The destruction occurred in late May or June 2025 at Lungrab Zang-ri near Janggang Monastery, where Chinese forces dismantled hundreds of medium-sized stupas significant to Tibetan Buddhism as well as three larger stupas. Authorities also demolished a recently erected statue of Khenpo Jigme Phuntsok, the late founder and abbot of Serthar Buddhist Institute, along with a sacred statue of Guru Padmasambhava, often referred to as Guru Rinpoche (which means "precious master" in Tibetan), as reported by the CTA.

Chinese authorities have enforced strict silence over the region. Anyone attempting to disclose information or discuss the destruction with those outside the area risks immediate detention on charges of "leaking state secrets." The entire vicinity surrounding the site of the demolitions has been cordoned off, prohibiting all entry and exit. Chinese officials have insidiously justified the destruction by asserting that the stupas were constructed on "government land" and breached unspecified regulations. The debris from the sacred structures has been entirely removed, erasing all evidence of these centuries-old symbols of faith, according to the CTA report.

Chinese authorities have waged a campaign of terror against Tibetan religious leaders, scholars, and prominent Tibetan figures. Tibetans who resist complying with the Chinese government's assimilationist "re-education" initiatives face arbitrary detention on trumped-up charges, prolonged imprisonment, and systemic social ostracism. In the most alarming instances, individuals have disappeared or been executed secretly.

The persecution intensified when Tulku Hungkar Dorje was subjected to repeated interrogations and falsely charged with declining to host China's imposed Panchen Lama, composing long-life prayers for His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and opposing Chinese policies in his educational endeavors in Golog, Amdo. After being compelled to seek refuge in Vietnam, he was later discovered dead while in Chinese police custody on March 28, following a covert collaboration between Chinese and Vietnamese authorities. Despite international calls for transparency, both governments have remained silent, obscuring the truth through information blackouts and conducting a secret funeral.

New regulations governing monasteries have restricted all Tibetan lamas, religious leaders, and reincarnate Tulkus from freely conducting religious activities. Some religious leaders are under house arrest. This systematic suppression has fostered an atmosphere of fear and hopelessness within Tibet's Buddhist community.

The crackdown has not been limited to Drakgo County. In June, authorities implemented strict restrictions across the Karze region concerning the demolition. During July, coinciding with global celebrations of the 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and his teachings, Chinese officials prohibited all public gatherings in Karze and neighbouring areas until July 23, 2025, as cited by the CTA report. (ANI)

