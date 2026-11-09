Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / China dismisses spy plot claim involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as smear campaign

China dismisses spy plot claim involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as smear campaign

Beijing calls allegations unsubstantiated; Nvidia launches probe into reported links between Huang and a business executive

article_Author
AP
Bangkok, Updated At : 02:45 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during an event in Washington. AP/PTI file
Advertisement

China denied on Monday there was a spy plot attempt to ensnare Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, calling the spying allegations unsubstantiated and a smear campaign against Beijing.

Huang has acknowledged to the Nvidia board that he had been intimate with a business executive who US intelligence determined was gathering information for Beijing, according to The New York Times.

"The so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated. It is nothing but smears against China," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

The chips company CEO is at the centre of a controversy over whether he drove sales of advanced computer chips to China, in spite of US tech restrictions aimed at limiting China's ability to access these advanced technologies.

Advertisement

Nvidia said on Sunday that the company would launch an investigation into the case. Huang did not name the person in the extramarital affair.

China had previously denied the New York Times report that said Huang had developed a close relationship with a Chinese citizen named Alice Huang, who ran a company that faced claims of smuggling advanced chips into China, and that she was a spy for Beijing.

Huang had pushed to loosen chip sales restrictions to China, successfully lobbying US President Donald Trump to allow his company to sell H200 chips.

Advertisement

While those chips are not Nvidia's most cutting-edge models, they are still advanced. However, it is uncertain if Beijing would allow Chinese companies to buy these chips en masse.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts