China drops daily visa quota limit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 27

The daily quota limit for Chinese visa application appointments was removed in the middle of last month, the embassy revealed today. Visa applicants from the consular jurisdiction area of the Chinese embassy can make visa appointments online for any working day and submit their documents at Chinese Visa Application Service Centre in New Delhi on the appointed date, said a Chinese embassy post on X.

Previously the quota for visas was 600 in July and 1,000 in August. Since September, this limit has been lifted,

said a Chinese embassy spokesperson.

