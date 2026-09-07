China emphasises judicial cooperation at BRICS Chief Justices' Forum

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Chief Justice of China and President of the Supreme People’s Court, Zhang Jun, delivered a keynote address at the BRICS Chief Justices' Forum, emphasising judicial cooperation and mutual learning among member states.

Sharing the developments on social media, Chinese Embassy Spokesperson in India, Yu Jing, wrote in a post on X, "Chief Justice of China and President of the Supreme People’s Court, Zhang Jun delivered a keynote address at BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum. Zhang said China hopes to deepen mutual learning among judicial civilizations, strengthen pragmatic cooperation, safeguard the healthy development of trade and economy, focus on digital justice, promote the improvement of judicial quality and efficiency, and jointly create a new situation for judicial cooperation among BRICS countries."

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https://x.com/ChinaSpox_India/status/2096870104323764403?s=20

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Building upon these addresses, the Supreme Court of India hosted the three-day forum from September 4 to 6, bringing together chief justices, presidents of supreme courts and senior judicial leaders from BRICS member states and partner countries. As part of the engagements, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant held bilateral meetings with judicial heads from Russia, China, Egypt, Indonesia, the UAE, Belarus, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Iran and Uzbekistan.

Extending these diplomatic and legal interactions, the formal discussions covered judicial cooperation, mediation and arbitration for the resolution of commercial disputes, strengthening commercial courts to boost investor confidence, and possibilities of mutual recognition of judicial awards and decrees. Moving forward with institutional objectives, the judicial leaders also discussed professional exchange programmes through institutions such as the National Judicial Academy, sharing of legal best practices and bilateral conferences on contemporary legal issues.

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Complementing these cooperative frameworks, technology integration, including the use of artificial intelligence to improve judicial efficiency, and expeditious judicial processes to strengthen people-to-people ties also figured in the discussions. Highlighting these outcomes, the CJI underlined the judiciary's role in building coordinated bilateral cooperation and strengthening ties between countries, while also proposing the creation of a common platform for arbitration and mediation to address commercial disputes.

Among those who met Justice Surya Kant were Russian Supreme Court Chief Justice Igor Krasnov, Chinese Supreme People's Court President Zhang Jun, Egyptian Supreme Constitutional Court Chief Justice Boulos Gahmy Iskander Boulos, Indonesian Supreme Court Chief Justice Sunarto, UAE Federal Supreme Court President Mohammed Hamad Al Badi Al Dhaheri and Belarus Supreme Court Chairman Andrei Shved.

Kazakhstan Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev, South African Supreme Court of Appeal President Mahube Betty Molemela, Iranian Chief Justice Ayatollah Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Eje’I and Uzbekistan Supreme Court Deputy Chairperson Malikakhon Kalandarova also held discussions with the CJI, as judicial leaders representing Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the UAE, along with partner countries Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan, attended the three-day meeting. (ANI)

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