China engages in 'Gunboat Diplomacy' with sudden military drills near Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand

Taipei [Taiwan], March 2 (ANI): The Chinese military is practicing "gunboat diplomacy" through unannounced live-fire exercises near Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand and is signaling its aim to counter the US, according to a report by Taipei Times.

On Wednesday, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) established a zone for "shooting" drills roughly 40 nautical miles (74km) off the coasts of Kaohsiung and Pingtung County without prior notification to Taiwan, as reported by the Ministry of National Defence and quoted by Taipei Times.

On February 21 and February 22, the PLA performed a live-fire exercise in the Tasman Sea, located between Australia and New Zealand, again without advance notice to local authorities.

Lin Ying-yu, an assistant professor at Tamkang University's Graduate Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies, mentioned that these actions might be interpreted as a reaction to recent military and diplomatic moves concerning the US.

This includes a joint naval exercise conducted by the US, Japan, and France in the Philippine Sea, the US Department of State removing language on its website that stated it does not support Taiwanese independence, and the release of previously frozen US foreign aid which includes USD 870 million in security exemptions for programs in Taiwan, Lin observed.

According to Lin, the PLA's drills in international waters without prior notice exemplify "gunboat diplomacy," with Beijing employing military maneuvers to convey political messages to those nations and beyond.

He noted that whether the PLA announces a drill in advance depends on its size and political objectives, with Beijing more likely to disclose larger exercises, as reported by Taipei Times.

The presence of Chinese warships conducting drills off Taiwan's southern coastline and near Australia and New Zealand also reflects China's desire to demonstrate its capacity to obstruct US military intervention in matters related to Taiwan from the western and southern Pacific, he indicated.

Su Tzu-yun, the head of the Division of Defense Strategy and Resources at the military-backed Institute for National Defense and Security Research, mentioned that the Chinese military is increasingly participating in "gunboat diplomacy" as its fleet continues to grow and evolve.

China aims to display military strength and intimidate Taiwan through drills at strategic times, while in the long term, it seeks to transition from a land-based power to a maritime power, Su stated. (ANI)

