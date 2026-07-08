China expands global influence through non-military pressure, democracies urged to build stronger resilience

Taipei [Taiwan], July 8 (ANI): Democracies need to broaden their approach to deterrence by strengthening resilience across political, economic, technological and social sectors rather than relying solely on military power to counter China's expanding global influence, American foreign policy expert Bonnie Glaser said at the opening of the China In The World (CITW) 2026 summit in Taipei.

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Glaser stated that modern security challenges require a comprehensive strategy extending far beyond traditional defence measures, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

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According to Focus Taiwan, delivering the keynote address, the managing director of the German Marshall Fund's Indo-Pacific Program said Beijing under Chinese President Xi Jinping has adopted a strategy that combines military capabilities with economic leverage, technological dominance, political influence and information operations.

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She argued that democratic nations must develop resilience across all of these areas to effectively counter China's growing reach and tactics. Glaser noted that military preparedness remains vital, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, where maintaining a favourable security balance is essential.

However, she said armed strength alone is no longer enough because China increasingly relies on non-military tools to advance its strategic objectives.

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She referred to findings from the China Index, compiled by Taiwan-based NGO Doublethink Lab, which indicate that Beijing's influence is strongest in diplomacy, technology and the economy while comparatively weaker in military affairs.

The index also found that China's influence has grown in nearly 70 per cent of the countries surveyed, as highlighted by Focus Taiwan.

She called for stronger supply chain security, independent media, technological innovation, cyber defences, social unity and closer international partnerships, saying these measures make democratic societies more resistant to intimidation, manipulation and coercion by China. According to Glaser, resilience should not merely enable societies to recover from pressure. Still, it should prevent adversaries from achieving their intended political, economic or informational goals, as reported by Focus Taiwan. (ANI)

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