China expands maritime pressure around Taiwan; Taipei warns of escalating coercion

Taipei [Taiwan], July 2 (ANI): Taiwan has accused China of intensifying its "grey zone" tactics by increasing maritime incursions around the main island and its outlying territories in what authorities describe as an effort to gradually normalise Beijing's presence in waters under Taiwan's jurisdiction, according to a report submitted by Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA), as reported by The Taipei Times.

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According to The Taipei Times, the report, presented ahead of a meeting of the Legislative Yuan's Foreign Affairs and National Defence Committee, said the growing deployment of China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels, official government ships and research vessels reflects Beijing's long-term strategy to reshape the status quo without triggering open conflict.

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Taiwanese authorities said Chinese research ships, including Tongji, Xiang Yang Hong 22 and Hai Si Lu 6, were detected conducting unauthorised scientific activities in waters southeast and east of Taiwan, as well as near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas (Dongsha) Islands. The vessels were reportedly observed deploying research equipment and collecting seawater samples without permission.

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The CGA also alleged that Chinese coastguard ships repeatedly entered Taiwan's restricted waters and harassed passing international commercial vessels under the guise of maritime law enforcement and routine patrols. Taipei said these operations are intended to create the impression that China exercises shared jurisdiction over the surrounding seas.

In a development described as particularly concerning, the CGA said two Chinese government vessels entered restricted waters near Taiwan-administered Itu Aba (Taiping Island) in the disputed Spratly Islands for the first time.

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Officials stated that the move represents a significant escalation in Beijing's maritime activities and is accompanied by information campaigns designed to influence international perceptions of sovereignty claims in the region, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

Taiwan said its coast guard continues to monitor Chinese vessels using radar, automatic identification systems and intelligence-sharing mechanisms while dispatching patrol ships to challenge and expel intruding vessels. Authorities also issue radio warnings to foreign ships, emphasising that Beijing has no legal authority to enforce maritime regulations in Taiwan-controlled waters, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

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