China expands religious scrutiny to hospitals and schools in Chengdu, employees and students asked to disclose beliefs

Chengdu [China] August 16 (ANI): China has expanded scrutiny of religious affiliation into public workplaces and schools, with a public hospital in Chengdu ordering employees to disclose their religious beliefs and education officials collecting information on students' religious backgrounds and those of their parents, according to a report by The Epoch Times.

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As cited by The Epoch Times (TET), leaked internal documents and individuals familiar with the practices indicate that permanent staff, contracted workers and temporary employees at a public hospital were required to provide information about their religious beliefs.

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The hospital circulated an internal notice stating that it was conducting a comprehensive survey of employees' religious beliefs to implement requirements for the "regular investigation of ideological, ethnic, and religious work."

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The notice instructed the hospital to cover "every individual without leaving anyone out."

According to TET, all employees were required to provide the requested information and were prohibited from concealing or omitting relevant details. Employees without religious affiliations were also required to register and select "no religious belief."

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The notice further stated that members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are not permitted to practice any religion. Employees with religious affiliations were required to report the matter to their Party branch.

The report said similar practices extend into the education system.

An administrative employee at a university in Sichuan, identified as Chen, told The Epoch Times that schools were investigating the religious beliefs of students' family members and compiling the information for reporting to higher authorities.

An employee at Chengdu's education authorities also told TET that the education system conducts annual background checks on students' families before new students enter school, with religious affiliation among the information collected.

According to The Epoch Times, the measures reflect the Chinese Communist Party's broader approach of treating religion as an issue of political and ideological management.

The report noted that the CCP has repeatedly called for stronger Party leadership over religious affairs while promoting its policy of "Sinicization of religion," under which religious groups are expected to conform to the Party's political and cultural priorities.

In 2025, Chinese leader Xi Jinping again called on Party authorities at all levels to strengthen their leadership over religious affairs and incorporate religious work into the Party's overall leadership system, according to TET. (ANI)

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