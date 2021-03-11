China extends drills around Taiwan

PTI

Beijing, August 8

China on Monday continued its unprecedented military drills around Taiwan, extending the schedule of war games launched in retaliation to the visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the breakaway island which Beijing claims is part of its territory.

OZ calls for restraint n Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has called for cooling of tension in region n The move came after Beijing accused her of ‘finger-pointing’ in her criticism of China’s military exercises It’s worrisome: Biden I am not worried about Taiwan, but concerned about China’s actions in the region since Pelosi’s visit. They are moving as much as they are. Joe Biden, US President Beijing defends action n China’s defence ministry on Monday defended its shelving of military talks with US n The situation is entirely provoked by the US and it must bear full responsibility and serious consequences, it said.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) eastern theatre command, which oversees Taiwan, said on Monday it would continue drills in waters near Taiwan island, focusing on anti-submarine and air-to-ship strikes, state-run Global Times reported.

The PLA conducted joint drills involving all wings of its armed forces in six areas around the island from August 4 to 7. The PLA's latest announcement notice did not specify the location of the exercises nor did it mention when they would end.

The PLA on Sunday proceeded with the plan and continued realistic combat-scenario joint exercises in the sea and air space around the island of Taiwan, practising island-capturing drills and bomber deterrence flights in Taiwan Strait, a rehearsal for real operation, state-run Global Times reported.

The PLA command in a late last night press release said its forces continued its joint combat training exercises as scheduled on Sunday in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan island.

The focus on Sunday was set on testing the capabilities of using joint fires to strike land targets and striking long-range air targets, an early Monday state-run Xinhua news agency report said.

The air force deployed multiple types of warplanes, including early warning aircraft, bombers, jamming aircraft, fighter-bombers and fighter jets, to conduct drills on such combat missions as joint reconnaissance, airspace control operation, strikes on ground targets, and air support and cover. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence emphasised its military was keeping a watch on the situation and dispatched aircraft and ships to respond accordingly.

