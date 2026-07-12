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Home / World / China faces global scrutiny as Uyghur groups warn ethnic unity law deepens repression

China faces global scrutiny as Uyghur groups warn ethnic unity law deepens repression

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ANI
Updated At : 06:58 PM Jul 12, 2026 IST
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Munich [Germany], July 12 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief, highlighting concerns over repression, surveillance, Beijing's growing influence abroad, and China's treatment of Uyghurs.

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Vice President Zumretay Arkin appeared on Al Jazeera's Inside Story on July 3, where she said that China's Ethnic Unity and Progress Law would further erode the cultural identities of ethnic minorities by compelling them to embrace a Chinese national identity.

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Arkin also expressed concern over Article 63 of the law, arguing that its extraterritorial provisions could enable Beijing to increase transnational repression against overseas activists and diaspora communities.

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The debate over China's human rights record continued after Al Jazeera published an article on July 6 examining six genocides the United Nations has been accused of failing to prevent. The report included the persecution of Uyghurs since 2016 alongside atrocities in Rwanda, Srebrenica, Sudan, Gaza and against the Rohingya.

The article questioned whether upcoming UN discussions on genocide prevention would lead to meaningful action after repeated failures to halt mass atrocities.

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The same day, Arkin published an opinion piece in the Canadian newspaper La Presse, reflecting on the 2009 Urumqi unrest. She argued that conditions for Uyghurs have worsened over the past 17 years and warned that China's new law, combined with expanding propaganda efforts, poses growing challenges for Uyghurs living abroad.

On July 8, Rushan Abbas, Executive Director of Campaign for Uyghurs, wrote in Fox News that Beijing's policies extend beyond Xinjiang and threaten democratic societies. She argued that the same authoritarian model used against Uyghurs, Tibetans and Southern Mongolians also poses risks to Taiwan and other free societies.

The WUC also welcomed recent international efforts aimed at combating forced labour. It praised Canada's proposed Bill C-35, the United Kingdom's commitment to banning imports produced through forced labour, and new European Union guidelines implementing regulations prohibiting products made with forced labour from entering the EU market. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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