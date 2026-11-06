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Home / World / China faces human rights criticism as Thailand moves two Uyghurs closer to deportation

China faces human rights criticism as Thailand moves two Uyghurs closer to deportation

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ANI
Updated At : 07:12 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Bangkok [Thailand], November 6 (ANI) Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged Thailand not to deport two Uyghur men to China, warning that they could face torture, enforced disappearance and other serious human rights violations if forcibly returned. The appeal comes after Thai authorities shifted the two detainees from prison to an immigration detention centre in Bangkok, raising concerns that their deportation may be imminent.

The men, whose identities have been withheld for security reasons, were transferred to the Bangkok Immigration Detention Centre at Suan Phlu on October 21, 2026, following a royal pardon and after serving most of their seven-year prison sentences. According to Human Rights Watch, Chinese diplomats had demanded their return during a meeting with Thai officials in August.

The two Uyghurs have remained in Thai custody since 2014, when one of them was just 14 years old. Their imprisonment was linked to an attempted escape from immigration detention in January 2020. Their lawyers have informed Thai authorities that neither man agrees to being sent back to China. However, immigration officials have repeatedly denied the UN refugee agency access to assess their asylum claims.

Human Rights Watch has called on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to halt the deportation process and allow the men to seek protection in a safe third country. The organisation warned that Thailand's proposed action would violate the international principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning individuals to countries where they face a credible threat of persecution or torture.

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The latest concerns follow Thailand's controversial deportation of 40 Uyghur men to China on February 27, 2025. Since their return, there has been no independent confirmation of their whereabouts or safety. UN human rights experts have also reported that their families have received no information about their loved ones.

Human Rights Watch further recalled that in July 2015, Thailand forcibly handed over more than 100 Uyghur men to Chinese authorities, despite releasing around 170 women and children to Turkey. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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