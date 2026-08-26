DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / China faces rights backlash over jailing of artist Gao Zhen

China faces rights backlash over jailing of artist Gao Zhen

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:28 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Beijing [China], August 26 (ANI): China has sentenced artist Gao Zhen to three years in prison for allegedly "slandering China's heroes and martyrs", prompting Amnesty International to accuse Chinese authorities of using broad and politically motivated laws to suppress independent artistic expression.

Advertisement

According to an article published by Amnesty International, the Sanhe City People's Court in Hebei Province sentenced the 70-year-old artist on August 25. Gao Zhen, a US permanent resident, was detained in August 2024 on suspicion of "infringing upon the reputation and honour of heroes and martyrs". The charges relate to artworks created more than a decade ago that authorities alleged insulted revolutionary figures.

Advertisement

Gao Zhen has decided to appeal the conviction and sentence, Amnesty said.

Advertisement

Amnesty International's China Director Sarah Brooks said the lengthy pre-trial detention and maximum three-year sentence reflected Chinese authorities' determination to deter others from engaging in independent artistic expression.

Brooks said no artist should face criminal punishment for creating work that challenges official narratives or encourages critical reflection on history. She also criticised the alleged retroactive use of the law in Gao's case, saying broadly worded laws were being used to silence artists, activists and others expressing views different from those of the Chinese government.

Advertisement

Amnesty further raised concerns about alleged pressure on Gao's family. His wife and child have reportedly faced harassment and intimidation despite not being accused of any crime. His wife is also reportedly subject to an exit ban on alleged national security grounds, preventing her and their son from leaving China.

The organisation also expressed concern over Gao's health in detention. According to Amnesty, he suffers from lumbar spine disease and fluid accumulation in his knees and has reportedly collapsed several times. His communication with his family has allegedly been severely restricted since May 2025.

Gao Zhen is part of the internationally known Gao Brothers, whose artworks examine Chinese history, state power and social change.

Amnesty called for his conviction to be overturned, charges to be dropped and Gao to be released immediately and unconditionally. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts