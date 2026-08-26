China faces rights backlash over jailing of artist Gao Zhen

Beijing [China], August 26 (ANI): China has sentenced artist Gao Zhen to three years in prison for allegedly "slandering China's heroes and martyrs", prompting Amnesty International to accuse Chinese authorities of using broad and politically motivated laws to suppress independent artistic expression.

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According to an article published by Amnesty International, the Sanhe City People's Court in Hebei Province sentenced the 70-year-old artist on August 25. Gao Zhen, a US permanent resident, was detained in August 2024 on suspicion of "infringing upon the reputation and honour of heroes and martyrs". The charges relate to artworks created more than a decade ago that authorities alleged insulted revolutionary figures.

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Gao Zhen has decided to appeal the conviction and sentence, Amnesty said.

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Amnesty International's China Director Sarah Brooks said the lengthy pre-trial detention and maximum three-year sentence reflected Chinese authorities' determination to deter others from engaging in independent artistic expression.

Brooks said no artist should face criminal punishment for creating work that challenges official narratives or encourages critical reflection on history. She also criticised the alleged retroactive use of the law in Gao's case, saying broadly worded laws were being used to silence artists, activists and others expressing views different from those of the Chinese government.

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Amnesty further raised concerns about alleged pressure on Gao's family. His wife and child have reportedly faced harassment and intimidation despite not being accused of any crime. His wife is also reportedly subject to an exit ban on alleged national security grounds, preventing her and their son from leaving China.

The organisation also expressed concern over Gao's health in detention. According to Amnesty, he suffers from lumbar spine disease and fluid accumulation in his knees and has reportedly collapsed several times. His communication with his family has allegedly been severely restricted since May 2025.

Gao Zhen is part of the internationally known Gao Brothers, whose artworks examine Chinese history, state power and social change.

Amnesty called for his conviction to be overturned, charges to be dropped and Gao to be released immediately and unconditionally. (ANI)

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