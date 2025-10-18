China faces rising international condemnation for Uyghur genocide and repression

Washington DC [US], October 18 (ANI): World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief, intensifying its global efforts to expose China's ongoing persecution of Uyghurs, combining advocacy, cultural diplomacy, and international cooperation.

Dolkun Isa, President of UZDM and former WUC President, addressed the Turkish Muslim Youth Leadership Program in Krefeld, Germany.

Accompanied by Iptihar Abdurèshit, Director of the WUC Information Center, and Abduljelil Emet, UZDM Treasurer, Isa discussed China's motives behind the Uyghur genocide from East Turkistan's strategic location to its rich natural resources exploited through forced labour.

The occasion also marked the launch of Isa's new Turkish-language book, "Çin'e Direnisim" (My Resistance Against China), chronicling his lifelong fight for Uyghur freedom. Isa urged youth to become vocal advocates for justice within their communities and universities.

The same day, the WUC Cultural Committee showcased East Turkistan's heritage at the Kolbotn City Cultural Festival in Oslo. Directed by Uyghur artist Mominjan Rahman, the exhibition featured traditional cuisine, clothing, and music, including a live Muqam performance. Rahman highlighted Uyghur identity and the cultural erasure being waged by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) through genocide and forced assimilation.

A WUC delegation led by President Turgunjan Alawdun, Vice President Zumretay Arkin, and Executive Chair Rushan Abbas attended Forum 2000 in Prague. Engaging with international leaders like Czech President Petr Pavel and former Tibetan leader Dr Lobsang Sangay, the delegation underscored China's crimes against humanity. On October 13, Arkin discussed the plight of Uyghur asylum seekers, while on October 14, Abbas's emotional address, "The Power of the Powerless," shed light on her sister Dr Gulshan Abbas's unjust detention.

Rushan Abbas testified before the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), condemning the CCP's campaign to eradicate religious and cultural identity. Meanwhile, as the EU-China Inter-Parliamentary Meeting resumed after seven years, WUC urged Europe to prioritise human rights. In a related development, Belgian authorities charged a police officer with spying for China, adding to growing concerns over Beijing's covert influence operations in Europe. (ANI)

