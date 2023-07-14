 China flexes military muscles ahead of Taiwan's war games : The Tribune India

  • World
  • China flexes military muscles ahead of Taiwan's war games

China flexes military muscles ahead of Taiwan's war games

Senior Taiwan security official says China's activities are part of its psychological warfare against the island

China flexes military muscles ahead of Taiwan's war games

J-11B fighter jets of the Chinese Air Force fly in formation during a training session on the outskirts of Beijing. Reuters file



Taipei, July 14

China's military has been flexing its muscles this week around Taiwan practising joint force operations far out at sea, ahead of Taipei holding its annual war games at the end of the month when Taiwan will simulate breaking a Chinese blockade.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its territory, has been staging regular exercises around the island for the past three years, to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's claim of sovereignty.

Since Tuesday, China has sent dozens of fighters, bombers and other aircraft, including drones, into the skies to Taiwan's south, some crossing the Bashi Channel which separates Taiwan from the Philippines and into the Pacific, accompanying Chinese warships, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said.

Some of the aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, an unofficial buffer that separates the two sides, and came near waters 24 nautical miles off Taiwan's shores, the island's contiguous zone, in what Taiwan security officials called "harassment".

Chieh Chung, a military researcher at Taiwan's National Policy Foundation think tank, said practising long-distance missions was important for China as they would be the "main combat mode" in any conflict.

"China regards breaking through the first island chain as an important tactical goal," he said, referring to the islands running from Japan through Taiwan, the Philippines and on to Borneo, enclosing China's coastal seas.

China's Defence Ministry did not respond to a request for comment. On Thursday, China's foreign ministry, asked about the drills, said: "The Chinese people will never waver in our resolve and determination to uphold China's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Taiwan's main annual Han Kuang exercises take place in the last week of this month, focusing on defending the island's main international airport and how to keep sea lanes open in the event of a Chinese blockade.

China practised precision strikes and blockades in drills around the island in April after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.

'TURMOIL AND CHANGE'

A senior Taiwan security official, who declined to be identified, said China's activities, coming before Han Kuang, were part of its psychological warfare against the island.

"They are expanding military deterrence actions to create a cognitive effect that Taiwan's national defences are useless," the official said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the headquarters of the Eastern Theatre Command, which is in charge of the area around Taiwan, on July 6, and warned of a "new period of turmoil and change for the world", state media reported.

Adding to a sense of tension, on Thursday a US Navy patrol plane flew through the strait, monitored by Chinese jets. China routinely denounces US military activity in the strait as provocation.

Taiwan's military has been on its own publicity push about the Han Kuang drills, this week releasing a slickly produced video on social media of fighters soaring into the skies, missiles fired from warships and artillery barrages.

"We are determined to protect our territory," read text in Chinese and English accompanying the video.

Su Tzu-yun, a research fellow at Taiwan's top military think tank, the Institute for National Defence and Security Research, said judging by the aircraft used, the Southern Theatre Command, which covers the South China Sea, was being included in China's exercises this time to gain experience in joint operations across commands.

"The Eastern Theatre Command are well seasoned, but it's the Southern Theatre Command that needs training for long-distance support," Su said. Reuters

#China #Taiwan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

2
Himachal

Alert for heavy rain over next four days

3
Punjab

As Punjab faces flood situation, CM Bhagwant Mann says will not beg for financial assistance from Centre

4
Chandigarh

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

5
Nation

Water level in reservoirs up, beats 10-yr average

6
Trending

Wife leaves home after husband used 2 tomatoes to cook food

7
Himachal

Undeterred by enormous hardships after rain-battering, Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists

8
Punjab

Rain fury: Relief work stepped up in flood-marooned areas of Punjab, Haryana

9
Nation

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-coal secretary H C Gupta

10
Haryana

HPSC withdraws HCS result, to declare it again

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Rain predicted as Yamuna water flows back towards Delhi, red alert in Faridabad

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

A yellow alert has been issued in the national capital for S...

ITO, Rajghat areas flooded; Kejriwal directs officials to seek help of Army, NDRF

ITO, Rajghat areas flooded; Kejriwal directs officials to seek help of Army, NDRF

Though the water level of the Yamuna has began to recede, th...

Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

In May this year, the AAP government had changed the office ...

Himachal CM Sukhu airlifts 9 stranded tourists in his chopper from Kinnaur's Sangla to Shimla; foreigners laud his rescue efforts

Himachal CM Sukhu airlifts 9 stranded tourists in his chopper from Kinnaur's Sangla to Shimla; foreigners laud his efforts

Meets the affected families

Travelling on Shimla-Chandigarh highway; here is the traffic route for Solan

Travelling on Shimla-Chandigarh highway? Here is the traffic route

Parwanoo-Dharampur road is open through a single lane where ...


Cities

View All

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Holidays in schools extended till July 16

Kidnapped girl found murdered

Pathetic parks: Floor tiles in Labour Colony park no solution for waterlogging

Lineman suspended for demanding bribe

Sukhna gate opened for water release after it reaches danger zone; traffic advisory issued

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

3rd day in row, P’kula-UT commute a huge hassle

Explore PPP model to cut cost of Metro project: RITES to Chandigarh

No power supply for 5 days, Ambala residents lock dept office; 12 booked

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Supreme Court to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas today

Delhi Metro's fourth expansion on anvil

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Government to compensate for damage: AAP leader

Volunteers encounter fresh obstacle in relief work

Vajra Sappers come to rescue

No loss of life due to floods in Kapurthala: DC

~2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Rs 2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Four held, 12 stolen vehicles recovered

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested

Cop booked for taking bribe

Three nabbed on gambling charge

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

Water enters houses, Mandi Gobindgarh MC draws locals’ ire

Patiala: Helpline for snake bite cases

9 tubewells functional in Urban Estate, Patiala

PSTCL official assumes charge