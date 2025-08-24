China: Hainan places highest level emergency response as Typhoon approaches

Beijing [China], August 24 (ANI): South China's island province of Hainan upgraded its emergency response to the highest level on Sunday morning as Typhoon Kajiki approaches, Xinhua reported.

Advertisement

As of 8am, the typhoon -- packing winds of up to 38meters per second, was located about 210km southeast of the province's resort city of Sanya.

It is strengthening and moving toward the southern coast of Hainan, and is forecast to make landfall or pass near the coast on Sunday afternoon or evening.

Advertisement

Authorities have evacuated a total of 20,728 people from potentially hazardous areas. All 30,769 local fishing boats have returned to port or are sheltering safely -- with over 21,000 crew members moved to the shore.

Hainan has prepared more than 7,70,000 items of emergency supplies for vulnerable areas. Over 2,800 rescue personnel are on standby and are equipped with vehicles and equipment, as per Xinhua.

Advertisement

The city of Sanya has implemented a series of measures, halting classes, work, business operations, public transport and shipping, while also closing scenic areas.

Residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from low-lying areas, temporary structures and coastal waves, and to be alert for geological hazards, Xinhua reported.

China on Saturday activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding and typhoon in Hainan Province as Typhoon Kajiki, the 13th typhoon of this year, is approaching, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has initiated emergency response measures and dispatched a work team to the southern province to assist with local flood and typhoon relief efforts, the ministry said, as per Xinhua.

At 11am on Saturday, the center of Typhoon Kajiki was located around 650 km east of Hainan's Sanya City over the sea, and it is forecast to move westward at a speed of up to 25 km per hour with its intensity expected to strengthen significantly, according to meteorological authorities.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response, and a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)