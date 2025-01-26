China hikes military activity around Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], January 26 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated that it detected six Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Saturday and 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

According to the MND, of the six People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the country's southwestern air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "6 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

6 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/GOP3kj6BaB — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) January 26, 2025

Chinese activity spiked around Taiwan.

On Saturday, Taiwan reported 28 Chinese aircraft and eight naval vessels near its territory.

In a post on X, the Taiwanese MND said, " 28 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 27 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

28 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 27 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/55hUlmnMY2 — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) January 25, 2025

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, raising concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island.

Earlier on Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has raised concerns over Beijing's coercion against Taiwan during a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Focus Taiwan reported, citing the US Department of State.

According to Focus Taiwan, Rubio emphasized the United States' "commitment to our allies in the region and serious concern over China's coercive actions against Taiwan and in the South China Sea," said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce in a readout following the phone call on Friday (Washington time).

Bruce also quoted Rubio as stating that the US will pursue a relationship with Beijing that "advances US interests and puts the American people first." (ANI)

