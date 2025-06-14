DT
"China-India relations maintain a hard-won momentum of improvement:" Chinese Vice Foreign Minister

ANI
Updated At : 07:15 AM Jun 14, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong held a new round of China-India Vice Foreign Minister-Foreign Secretary Dialogue with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Delhi, and met with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, a statement by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Sun Weidong stated that, with the concerted efforts of both sides, China-India relations maintain a hard-won momentum of improvement and development.

Both sides should follow the important common understandings reached by the two leaders during the meeting in Kazan, view and handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, continuously increase political mutual trust, advance exchanges and cooperation in various areas together, properly handle disagreements and differences, push the bilateral relations forward on the track of sound and steady development, and jointly play a constructive role in maintaining international and regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, the statement said.

Sun Weidong and Vikram Misri on Thursday held a candid and in-depth exchange of views on bilateral exchanges and cooperation as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest, as per the statement.

The Indian side reaffirmed its support for China's Shanghai Cooperation Organization presidency. The two sides agreed to jointly make preparations for the 24th Special Representatives' Meeting on China-India Boundary Question, which will be held at an appropriate time.

The two sides will continue to hold commemorative activities for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, push for the resumption of direct flights and exchange of resident journalists at an early date, facilitate people-to-people exchanges, resume bilateral dialogue mechanisms steadily, and ensure Indian pilgrims' smooth visit to Mount Gang Rinpoche and Lake Mapam Yun Tso in the Xizang Autonomous Region of China, as per the statement.

Sun Weidong expressed sympathy and condolences to the Indian side over the air crash accident in Gujarat, India on June 12. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

