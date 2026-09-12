China-India ties must be viewed from strategic perspective with long-term development in mind: Xi Jinping during talks with PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday said China and India should view their bilateral ties from a strategic perspective, keeping in mind the long-term development of relations, as he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital.

“China-India relations have developed, with both sides keeping in mind the long-term development of bilateral relations from a strategic perspective,” Xi said during his meeting with PM Modi.

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Xi said that although China and India are different, the two countries have been able to “support and help each other to achieve common development.”

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“I am very happy to attend the New Delhi BRICS summit and to meet with you again. I extend my warm congratulations on the success of the BRICS summit held in India,” the Chinese President said.

The Chinese President noted that this was his second visit to New Delhi in 12 years and said the two leaders had met more than 20 times during the period, leading to “a series of important consensuses".

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Highlighting the shared position of the two countries as the world's most populous nations and members of the Global South, Xi said China and India have important responsibilities towards a shared future for humanity.

Xi also said China and India can learn from each other's strengths and achieve shared development, while urging the two countries to join hands for high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation.

"Although the two countries are different, we have been able to support and help each other to achieve common development. China and India are the world's most populous countries and belong to the Global South. We have important responsibilities, as we have a shared future for humanity. We should continue to promote high-quality cooperation with the people as the foundation and strive for a more equitable and inclusive world that is more open and economically integrated, contributing positive energy to world peace, stability, and development," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the bilateral meeting, expressed gratitude to China for its support and cooperation during India's BRICS chairship.

“It gives me great pleasure to extend a warm welcome to you. Thank you very much for your positive remarks at the BRICS Summit. I express my gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India's BRICS chairmanship,” PM Modi said.

“We now have the opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation. Once again, a warm welcome to India,” he added.

The meeting took place after BRICS nations unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, which expressed concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for maximum restraint and efforts to avoid actions that could further aggravate the situation.

The declaration urged the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure and called for greater efforts through dialogue and diplomacy towards lasting peace, security and stability in the region.

“We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law,” the declaration said.

Earlier, in his remarks at the 18th BRICS Summit, Xi said the ongoing war in West Asia had caused serious losses to people across the region and was against the common interests of the international community, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

“President Xi Jinping pointed out that this war has inflicted serious losses on the people of all countries in the region, and it is against the common interests of the international community,” Mao Ning said in a post on X.

Xi called on the parties concerned to remain committed to a political settlement and work towards a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

“The relevant parties should keep to the direction of political settlement, and work for a permanent, comprehensive ceasefire,” Xi said, according to Mao Ning.

“China will work with fellow BRICS members to play a due role in bringing peace and tranquillity to the Middle East,” he added.

The BRICS grouping also expressed serious concern over attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency, stressing that nuclear safeguards, safety and security must be upheld, including during armed conflicts.

The declaration called for the implementation of relevant UN General Assembly and UN Security Council resolutions and urged all parties to maintain a ceasefire and ensure full and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.

Xi also announced that China will take over the BRICS chairship next year and host the 19th BRICS Summit.

According to Mao Ning, Xi said China would use the opportunity to build consensus and work with all parties to plan for the future.

“The Chinese side will seize the opportunity to build consensus and work with all parties to plan for the future,” Xi said in a post on X.

“Together, we will usher in the third golden decade of BRICS cooperation,” he added.

Addressing the 18th BRICS Summit session on Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening, PM Modi proposed 10 measures for global governance reform, which BRICS members could develop into a BRICS Reform Roadmap by the next Summit.

He also called for transforming the Global South from a “rule-taker into a rule-shaper”, saying the Global South remains at the forefront of global crises but continues to remain on the sidelines when it comes to decision-making.

The declaration comes as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, with India's Chairship guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." (ANI)

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