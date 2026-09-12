"China-India working together serves interests of both people," says Chinese Journalist Wenting Xie

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday arrived in New Delhi to attend the BRICS Summit 2026. The Chinese President will also meet PM Modi later in the day.

Ahead of that big bilateral meet, Wenting Xie, Chinese Journalist with Global Times said that China and India working together serves the interests of both countries.

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"The visit is a very important opportunity to further improve bilateral ties between China and India. Both countries are major developing countries and important members of the Global South. I think China and India working together serves the interests of both people and contributes to the development of the Global South. I think China is ready to work together with India to strengthen communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be partners that help each other succeed. Both countries have huge potential for development and growth. I think cooperation between China and India serves the interests of the Global South, and that is what the Global South wants to see," she said

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The Chinese President Xi's entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi Jinping is expected to advance proposals on Global South cooperation at the BRICS summit much as he did during the SCO Summit in Bishkek.

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Wenting Xie says, "China fully supports India’s work as Chair (BRICS) and is ready to work with all parties to promote this great BRICS cooperation. As you have mentioned, India is the Chair this year, and China fully supports India’s presidency. China will take over the chair next year. So, I think there is huge potential for China and India to work more closely together to enhance this great BRICS cooperation."

In 2027, China will assume the rotating presidency of BRICS. In its editorial Global Times says that China will continue to strengthen the foundation for unity through genuine multilateralism, promote greater alignment of development strategies through cooperation platforms, and build momentum for common development through the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative. It will also seek to deliver more landmark outcomes in areas including the digital economy, green development, artificial intelligence, poverty reduction and agricultural development.

India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The theme reflects India’s focus on strengthening existing achievements and institutional effectiveness. It places development, sustainability and innovation at the heart of the agenda. It also highlights the aspirations of the Global South. India seeks to reinforce BRICS as a constructive and solutions-oriented forum. (ANI)

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