China: Indian Consulate General in Shanghai celebrates Republic Day 2026 with splendour

Shanghai [China], January 26 (ANI): Consul General of India in Shanghai Pratik Mathur led the 77th Republic Day celebrations in the commercial capital of China on Monday with great pomp and splendour. The celebrations were attended by over 400 friends of India from the local Indian diaspora, Chinese community and the diplomatic and consular corps including 20 Consul Generals representing European Union friends and partners.

Advertisement

The details were shared by the Consulate General of India in Shanghai in a post on X.

Advertisement

It said that the function began with the unfurling of the National Flag and reading of President Murmu's address to the Nation by Consul General, which was received by thunderous applause and waves of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram chants reverberating through the audience.

Advertisement

"The special celebrations were marked with Consul General underlining the momentum over the course of 2025-26 in the bilateral relations, including visit by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to China in August 2025", the post said.

The consulated mentioned how the Consul General while addressing the large gathering from the sprawling new Chancery Grounds also highlighted the new facilities and momentum being witnessed in bilateral relations including beginning of daily air flights from Shanghai to Indian cities and the resumption of tourist visas and fillip to bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis.

Advertisement

The Consul General also spoke of India hosting important global summits including the AI-Impact Summit in February and BRICS summit later this year and warmly welcomed participation by international stakeholders and partners in keeping with the commitment to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Consul General also expressed our gratitude to the international community for warm participation in the 2nd Global Buddhist Summit which concluded in New Delhi yesterday.

The Consul General also inaugurated a special art exhibition commemorating 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram which was followed by a special public singing recital by the entire orchestra and gathering.

"Commemorating the 129th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Consul General released a special music video with archival Chinese photo content and sub-titles. Called "The Patriot's Path in Shanghai: Life and Legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Azad Hind Fauj in Shanghai" was warmly received by one and all as an ode to the motherland from our immortal Founding Father Netaji. The cultural event show casing cultural heritage was inaugurated with a commemoration of UP Diwas, including a fashion exhibition which showcased the wonders of Indian silk as presented by world famous Benarasi silk sarees from the most ancient living city of Varanasi. Representing the Chinese local community, tabla impresario Ms. Mandy Chen represented world class rendition of Hindustani classical music as represented by Raag Darbari. The bustling Indian diaspora also put up a electric cultural performance showcasing Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat through Indian classical music and dance form recitals as well as the wonders of popular Indian cinema and songs which remain widely popular in China", the post said.

As per the post, the culmination of the cultural performances was followed by an Indian culinary festival showcasing Indian food and cooking traditions from around the country.

"As the skies opened up with auspicious rains and balloons being flown by the younger generation, the proud family of Indian community representing Bharat reaffirmed their resolve to serve the country as we walk confidently towards our common goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047", the post concluded.

Celebrating the Republic! 🇮🇳🌎🇮🇳 77th Republic Day celebrations in #China #Shanghai☀️🌞🌆 CG @PratikMathur1 led the 77th Republic Day celebrations in Shanghai, the commercial capital of China this morning. Marked by pomp and splendor, the celebrations were attended by over 400… pic.twitter.com/ejSRVty2WA — India In Shanghai (@IndiaInShanghai) January 26, 2026

As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, featuring an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa are the Chief Guests as India marks its celebrations.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)