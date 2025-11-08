China inducts 3rd aircraft carrier

China has commissioned its third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, stated to be the most modern warship equipped with electromagnetic catapults, at a ceremony attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, wrapped in secrecy.

Advertisement

While the official media reported its commissioning on Friday, a report by state-run Xinhua news agency said Xi attended the commissioning and flag-presentation ceremony of the Fujian on Wednesday at Sanya port in south China's Hainan.

Advertisement

The Fujian is equipped with an Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System, used only by the American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford. While all three Chinese carriers are conventionally powered, reports said China was reportedly building its fourth aircraft carrier in Dalian, which could be powered by nuclear propulsion to increase its global reach.