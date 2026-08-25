China intensifies ethnic integration campaign across Tibet

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): Chinese authorities have intensified campaigns promoting ethnic integration and opposition to separatism across Tibet, with senior officials and representatives stressing national unity and the implementation of recently enacted ethnic unity legislation, according to Tibet Times.

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Tibet Times reported that an "Education Counterpart Aid-Tibet Work Conference" was held in Lhasa on August 13, attended by Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) Party Secretary Wang Junzheng and other senior officials. Wang called for greater efforts to integrate different ethnic groups and promote a "strong sense of community for the Chinese nation."

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Officials also discussed education and Tibet's development priorities during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, while calling for tighter management in Lhasa and an expansion of "Aid-Tibet" programmes, the Tibet Times said.

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On August 14, a symposium in Lhasa focused on studying and implementing China's Law on the Promotion of Ethnic Unity and Progress. According to Tibet Times, Gyaltsen Norbu, recognised by the Chinese government as the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama, described ethnic unity as fundamental to national unity, social harmony and development. He called for unwavering support for national unification and firm opposition to separatism.

Tibet Times further reported that Gyaltsen Norbu had also attended a meeting on August 8 concerning the TAR Religious Affairs Regulations.

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Meanwhile, authorities on August 20 designated Lhari County in Nagqu as a model area for ethnic unity and launched related activities. The Tibet Times said the area, where nomadic herders were relocated in 2019, now has more than 800 families and about 4,200 residents from Tibetan, Han, Hui and Tu communities.

Since early August, "centralised lectures" on ethnic unity legislation have reportedly been conducted across Tibet. The Tibet Times also said similar publicity campaigns were launched in Xining under Qinghai provincial authorities to encourage interaction and integration among ethnic groups.

In addition, ethnic affairs bodies in parts of Tibet are reportedly enforcing Chinese-language measures under the national language law. According to the Tibet Times, monks, nuns and elderly residents in monasteries have been required to attend Chinese-language classes as part of these broader integration efforts. (ANI)

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