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Home / World / China intensifies transnational intimidation as Tibetan scholar faces legal pressure in Canada

China intensifies transnational intimidation as Tibetan scholar faces legal pressure in Canada

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ANI
Updated At : 05:12 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): Renowned Tibetan educational sociologist Gyal Lo is facing a potential legal challenge in Canada after documents linked to a lawsuit filed in China were delivered to his Toronto residence, raising concerns over Beijing’s attempts to intimidate critics living overseas, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, the documents were handed to Gyal Lo’s wife on September 23, while the scholar was giving testimony before the United Nations in Geneva. The legal papers reportedly concerned a case initiated in the name of Yunnan Normal University, where he had previously worked as a professor of educational sociology.

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No legal proceedings are currently underway against him in Canada. However, the organisation alleged that the move indicates China's intention to pursue enforcement of a judgment issued by a Chinese court within Canadian jurisdiction.

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Gyal Lo has gained international recognition for documenting China's residential boarding school system in Tibet. His research highlights how Tibetan children are separated from their families and placed in state-run institutions, where their language, cultural traditions and national identity are allegedly undermined through assimilation policies imposed by China.

His outspoken criticism reportedly attracted the attention of Chinese authorities, eventually resulting in the termination of his university employment. After receiving warnings that his life could be in danger while preparing to challenge his dismissal, he fled to Canada in January 2021. Since then, he has continued exposing China's education policies at international forums, as highlighted by Phayul.

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His advocacy has allegedly been met with sustained intimidation, including harassment of relatives in Tibet, hostile coverage by Chinese state media, attempts to discredit his academic work and suspected surveillance in Toronto and Geneva. Despite these pressures, Gyal Lo has vowed not to abandon his campaign. "The Chinese government will never succeed in silencing my voice," he stated, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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