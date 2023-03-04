China is strongest and most disciplined 'enemy' US ever faced, warns Nikki Haley

PTI

Washington, March 4

China is the strongest and the most disciplined "enemy" that the US has ever faced, Republican presidential aspirant Nikki Haley has warned.

In an impressive speech addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference -- the top annual event of the Republican Party and its support base -- the Indian-American politician continued with her focus on America's foreign policy, wherein she asserted that the US should not give aid to countries that hated it.

"Never in my life did I think Americans would look at the sky and see a Chinese spy balloon looking back at us. It was a national embarrassment," she said on Friday referring to the recent spy balloon incident.

The balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before being shot down off the Atlantic Coast last month.

"Make no mistake: Communist China is the strongest and most disciplined enemy we have ever faced. We need to hold China accountable. Let us start with covid," she said.

The US accuses China of spreading the virus.

