DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / China lashes out at Philippines over joint drills with US, Japan

China lashes out at Philippines over joint drills with US, Japan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:30 PM Nov 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Beijing [China], November 16 (ANI): The Chinese military on Sunday urged the Philippines to immediately stop provoking incidents and further escalating tensions in the South China Sea, state media reported.

Advertisement

This comes amid the Philippines, United States and Japan conducting another round of maritime drills in the South China Sea, which is known as the West Philippine Sea by the Philippines.

Advertisement

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command on Friday organized a bomber formation to conduct a routine patrol in the South China Sea, according to a spokesperson quoted by Xinhua.

Advertisement

The patrol in the South China Sea was conducted amid the Philippines' so-called "joint patrols" with external forces, the spokesperson said.

The 13th Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA), and the eighth held this year, on Friday and Saturday brought together major assets from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), US Indo-Pacific Command, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, according to a news release.

Advertisement

The Armed Forces of the Philippines deployed its two missile-capable frigates, BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) and BRP Antonio Luna (FF151), along with an AW159 helicopter. The US sent the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, led by the USS Nimitz (CVN 68), while Japan fielded JS Akebono (DD-108) and a SH-60K Seahawk.

The Philippine Coast Guard's BRP Melchora Aquino and BRP Cape San Agustin also supported the mission, as per the the Philippines news agency.

The trilateral drills follow the historic Philippine-US-Japan leaders' summit in April, where the three countries pledged deeper maritime cooperation, more joint patrols, and expanded defence coordination, the PNA news report said.

The Philippines and Japan last month held their first joint military training exercise since the signing of the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between the two countries.

The RAA defence pact which was signed in July 2024 and took effect in September 2025, enables the forces of Japan and the Philippines to to train together on each other's territory.

Meanwhile, Japan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that three Chinese ships, including a destroyer, had passed through waters south of Kagoshima on Kyushu island on Tuesday before travelling through the Osumi Strait into the Pacific Ocean.

The development came days after Japanese PM sanaeTakaichi' remarks on Taiwan which drew strong opposition from Beijing. She told the Japanese parliament last Friday that the use of military force in the Taiwan Strait could be regarded as a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts