China, North Korea concerns with Trump, support for Ukraine, UNSC reform push with Guterres drive first day for Japan PM at UNGA

New York [US], September 23 (ANI): Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's first day at the United Nations General Assembly in New York was marked by a series of high-level meetings, including discussions with US President Donald Trump on China and North Korea, reaffirmation of Tokyo's support for Ukraine, and a push for United Nations reform, including expansion of the UN Security Council.

Takaichi held a Japan-US summit meeting with Trump on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UNGA, describing the talks as "very open and cordial" and saying the two leaders held "solid discussions" on cooperation across a wide range of fields and regional situations.

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According to Takaichi, the meeting marked the fourth time she has met Trump since the G7 Evian Summit in June this year.

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"Regarding economic security, an area of high mutual interest for Japan and the United States, we confirmed our cooperation to win the technology competition and enhance resilience in fields such as AI, semiconductors, and critical minerals, and agreed to further strengthen this going forward," Takaichi said in a post on X.

The two leaders also reaffirmed the importance of steadily implementing the Japan-US agreement on tariffs and agreed to advance cooperation on both sides. Takaichi said she and Trump also exchanged views frankly on "issues including China and North Korea."

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A key issue raised by the Japanese Prime Minister was the abduction issue, which she said she remains personally committed to resolving.

"In particular, regarding the abduction issue, to which I am personally committed with determination, I once again emphasised the importance of its immediate resolution and received his full support," Takaichi said.

She also said the talks covered security, the economy, economic security and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as views on the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"Through close engagement with President Trump, we aim to elevate the Japan-U.S. alliance to even greater heights," Takaichi added.

On Ukraine, Takaichi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in their first meeting since their conversation in Evian in June.

Takaichi said she expressed respect for the Ukrainian people and underlined Japan's continued support for Ukraine.

"I once again expressed respect for the Ukrainian people who are standing up for the peace of their homeland under President Zelenskyy's strong leadership and emphasised that it is essential for all countries to unite in supporting Ukraine in order to achieve 'just and lasting peace' as soon as possible," she said in a separate post on X.

The Japanese Prime Minister further stated that Tokyo's policy toward Ukraine remains unchanged.

"I also stated that Japan stands with Ukraine, that this policy remains unwavering, and that we will continue to work on support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia in cooperation with the international community," Takaichi said.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Japan's support and explained Ukraine's current initiatives. She said Japan would continue to support Ukraine and coordinate with the Ukrainian President.

Takaichi also met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, with UN reform and Security Council reform featuring prominently in their discussions.

The meeting was a reunion following Guterres' visit to Japan in May.

"From my side, to realise a more resilient and effective United Nations, I confirmed our cooperation on UN reform, including the UN80 Initiative, and stated that reform of the Security Council—encompassing expansion of both permanent and non-permanent membership—is indispensable," Takaichi said.

She also reiterated Japan's request for an increase in the number of Japanese nationals serving in UN-affiliated organisations.

"From UN Secretary-General Guterres, I received his gratitude for Japan's support of UN activities and expressions of expectation regarding Japan's contributions to efforts toward UN reform," Takaichi said.

Takaichi reaffirmed Japan's commitment to multilateralism centred on the United Nations, saying Tokyo would continue working with the organisation to build peace and prosperity.

Meanwhile, the White House also highlighted the meeting between Trump and Takaichi, posting on X.

"President Donald J. Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the United Nations General Assembly, furthering the strong alliance between the USA and Japan," the post read.

The meetings brought together several of Japan's key foreign-policy priorities during Takaichi's first day at the UN General Assembly: coordination with the United States on regional and economic-security issues, continued support for Ukraine, and efforts toward reform of the United Nations and its Security Council. (ANI)

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